North Korea: Kim Jong Un oversees 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' test at satellite launch site

North Korea has tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", state media reported on Friday, as the isolated country seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speeds up its nuclear and missile programmes.

North Korea's official news agency KCNA said that the test proved the motor's reliability and stability.

North Korea has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are more stable and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time.

After overseeing the test, Kim expressed "expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time," according to KCNA.

This year, North Korea has conducted unprecedented number of missile tests. These included an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland

In March, Kim visited the Sohae site and called for expansion of the facility which has been used to test various missile technologies, including static rocket engines and space launch vehicles.

The latest test comes as International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi is in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials during which he vowed an all-out effort to stop North Korea's nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)

