North Korea is ready for its seventh nuclear test, US warns

The United States on Monday raised concerns about North Korea making preparations to conduct its seventh nuclear test. Outgoing spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price, urged the international community to take concerted action in response to such a destabilising event.

"DPRK has finalized all of the steps it would need to take to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test. A seventh nuclear test would be a dangerous provocation that would itself constitute a significant threat to peace and security in the region," said Price, who will soon be replaced by Indian American Vedanta Patel as interim spokesperson.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently passed a new law laying down conditions where North Korea would be inclined to use its nuclear weapons. It states that in the event of a provocation that puts Pyongyang`s leadership comes under attack, the North Korean military can "automatically" execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces. The new law also says that North Korea could use nukes to prevent an unspecified "catastrophic crisis" for its government and people.

"The entire world would need to respond in a case like that. Countries on the Security Council, especially the Permanent Five, we would hope to see, concerted action in response to such a destabilising event," said Price.

In its latest missile test, North Korea fired two "strategic cruise missiles" from a submarine in waters off its east coast over the weekend. The missile tests were a show of protest against the South Korea-US combined military exercise that began Monday.

KCNA said the submarine launches aimed to show North Korea's determination to control a situation in which "the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet forces are getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military manoeuvres."

According to KCNA, the strategic cruise missiles were fired from the "8.24 Yongung" submarine in the waters off the east coast of Korea in the early hours of Sunday. The missiles travelled some 1,500 kilometres before hitting a target in the sea.

(With inputs from agencies)

