North Korea fires two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine

North Korea, on Sunday, test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, state news agency KCNA reported Monday. The missile launch comes just as US-South Korea military drills are all set to begin. "Strategic" is mostly used in reference to weapons with nuclear capability, raising fresh concerns.

The agency reported that the missile test from the submarine confirmed the reliability of the system and tested the underwater offensive operations of submarine units.

KCNA said the submarine launches aimed to show North Korea's determination to control a situation in which, "the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet forces are getting evermore undisguised in their anti-DPRK military manoeuvres."

According to KCNA, the strategic cruise missiles were fired from the "8.24 Yongung" submarine in the water off the east coast of Korea in the early hours of Sunday. The missiles travelled some 1,500 kilometres before hitting a target in the sea.

Meanwhile, following the latest test, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military was on high alert. The country's intelligence agency is trying to figure out the specifics of the launch with the help of the US.

Notably, on Monday, South Korean and American troops will begin 11 days of joint drills. Called "Freedom Shield 23," the drills will be held on a scale not seen since 2017. The two militaries have said that the exercises aim to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture.

North Korea says the drills are a rehearsal for invasion and has conducted several missile tests to register its displeasure against them. The Us-Korea drills will feature field exercises including amphibious landings.

The North says the tests and drills conducted by it in the past year are an effort to boost its nuclear deterrent and make more weapons fully operational.

While North Korea has a large submarine fleet, the 8.24 Yongung (August 24th Hero) is its only known experimental ballistic missile submarine. The country has said it is building an operational ballistic missile submarine.

Earlier, while overseeing a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launching exercise on Thursday, Kim Jong Un ordered the military to intensify drills to deter and respond to a "real war" if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies)

