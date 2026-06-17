/‘Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong’: Trump on US-Iran deal

US President Donald Trump described the U.S.-Iran agreement as a “very strong deal” even though “nobody knows what it is.” Speaking during a bilateral meeting with the Egyptian president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, Trump was questioned about the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. He also acknowledged that the details have not yet been made public.

Trump said, "It’s a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong, and most people seem to be very happy," expressing confidence in the agreement despite its undisclosed terms.

Earlier in the day, Trump also warned that America ⁠could ​launch a bombing if he did not like it, as the memorandum of understanding on Iran was not final. “It’s a memorandum ​of ​understanding. And if ⁠I don’t like it, we’ll go back ‌to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, ⁠we’ll ⁠go right back to dropping bombs right smack ⁠in ‌the middle ​of their head, ‌OK?” said Donald Trump, at the G7 summit in ‌France.

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Trump ​stated that ​the memorandum of understanding with Iran did not include ​immediate sanctions relief for Tehran. Trump issued his fresh warning after Leaders at the Group of Seven summit gave their support behind the tentative agreement of the US and Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, extending a shaky ceasefire.

The leaders, in a joint declaration released overnight, described the deal as a historic opportunity to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to address concerns over its regional and ballistic missile activities. They also expressed their willingness to support the deal's implementation, although neither the White House nor Iran has released the text of the agreement.

Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz?

According to leaked versions of an interim framework, Iran would move quickly to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the agreement is signed and would be permitted to export its oil without restrictions. Officials familiar with the matter said the leaked document largely reflects the actual terms of the accord, according to several reports.



The agreement, which is expected to be formally signed at a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday, states that the United States would work towards lifting all US and United Nations sanctions on Iran if a final settlement on Tehran’s nuclear programme is achieved.