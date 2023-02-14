Nikki Haley says will run for president in 2024, becomes Trump’s first challenger 

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Republican governor and Donald Trump’s then-ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday announced that she will run for the president in 2024.

Notably, she is the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

The announcement made through a video shared on her official Twitter handle marks the about-face of the American diplomat who had expressed her unwillingness two years ago to challenge for former boss for the 2024 bid.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let's do this! — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

However, in recent months, she changed her mind citing, among other things, the country's economic troubles and the need for "generational change," a nod to the 76-year-old Trump's age.