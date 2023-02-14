ugc_banner

Nikki Haley says will run for president in 2024, becomes Trump’s first challenger 

Washington Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Notably, she is the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.  Photograph:(Reuters)

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Republican governor and Donald Trump’s then-ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday announced that she will run for the president in 2024. 

Notably, she is the first Republican to officially challenge Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination. 

The announcement made through a video shared on her official Twitter handle marks the about-face of the American diplomat who had expressed her unwillingness two years ago to challenge for former boss for the 2024 bid.

However, in recent months, she changed her mind citing, among other things, the country's economic troubles and the need for "generational change," a nod to the 76-year-old Trump's age.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated shortly. 

 

