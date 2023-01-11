ugc_banner

Nigeria: Viral video shows man forcefully making toddler smoke; police launches inquiry

NigeriaEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 11, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

In the viral video, the man is seen smoking what looks like a wrap of cannabis and then forcing it into the mouth of the toddler he’s carrying.

*Trigger warning: Some readers might find the graphic descpriptions in this story disturbing. Discretion is adviced*

Police officers in Nigeria have been asked to look for and arrest a man who has not yet been identified but who was seen in a recent video sharing a substance with a newborn baby that was presumably cannabis.

In the video doing rounds, the man is seen smoking what looks like a wrap of cannabis and then forcing it into the mouth of the toddler he’s carrying.

Nigerians outraged by the insane act responded on Twitter, tagging the Nigeria Police Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and other security organisations, and demanding the arrest of the man in the video.

As per Vanguard reports, many police commands throughout the nation have been instructed to deploy technologies in order to track the man and prosecute him.

