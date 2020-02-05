New US advisory requests its citizens in Spain to exercise caution against sexual assault

The United States recently issued a security alert for people planning to travel to Spain on account rampant sexual assault in the country.

The advisory asks US citizens who are visiting or studying in Spain to exercise caution.

The alert takes into account the information given by the Spanish Ministry, which reported "a steady increase in the number of sexual assaults nationally over the past five years", CNN reported.

"This includes a rise in sexual assault against young US citizen visitors and students throughout Spain", the alert said.

On New Year's Eve, three American women were raped in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain.



Protests in Spain | Reuters



"US citizen victims of sexual assault in Spain can find it very difficult to navigate the local criminal justice system, which differs significantly from the US system," the embassy alert read.

A ruling in November triggered a series of protests in Spain. Five men were cleared of the sexual assault charges against them. However, the report clearly said that the men took turns to rape the unconscious teenager.

All were convicted of a much lighter charge of sexual abuse.

Spanish law clearly states that an attack can be classified as rape or assault only if the perpetrators use violence or intimidation.

