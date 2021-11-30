Netherlands detected Omicron cases a week earlier than South Africa: Dutch authorities

The Covid variant Omicron was present in the Netherlands a week before two flights arrived from South Africa carrying the virus, the Dutch health authorities said on Tuesday.

“We have found the Omicron coronavirus variant in two test samples that were taken on November 19 and November 23. It is not clear yet whether these people have visited Southern Africa," the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said.

At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on November 26 carrying the new variant, RIVM said, adding that the people had been informed and municipal health services had now started contact investigations.

South Africa first reported the new strain to the World Health Organization on November 24.

Earlier, the first cases in the Netherlands was believed to be the 14 Omicron infections on two KLM flights from South Africa that arrived in Amsterdam on November 26.

"In the coming period, various studies will be conducted into the distribution of the Omicron variant in the Netherlands," the institute said, adding that it would re-examine more samples from previous tests.

With 16 confirmed cases the Netherlands has one of the highest numbers in Europe of the new strain.

The airline passengers with Omicron, who were among 61 travellers on the two South Africa flights that tested positive for Covid, are currently in quarantine.

