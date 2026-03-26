/Netanyahu orders 48-hour Iran blitzkrieg in 'tense' bunker meeting over Trump's 15-point peace plan

Benjamin Netanyahu has given his commanders 48 hours to destroy Iran's weapons arsenal after Donald Trump presented the regime with a 15-point peace plan. Reports suggest the Israeli prime minister is not happy with the proposal and wants the Israel Defense Forces to strike as many high-value Iranian targets as possible quickly. Netanyahu and his aides were reportedly shocked by the plan and now fear that Trump could reach a deal with Iran quickly. However, Tehran rejected the peace proposal on Wednesday. The Israeli PM issued the order at a meeting with his aides, sitting in a bunker in Tel Aviv. The Daily Mail quoted sources as saying that the environment was "tense" as Netanyahu discussed the proposal by the US. Trump's plan wanted Iran to dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities and commit that it would never pursue the development of nuclear weapons. It does not mention anything about a regime change in the country.

Netanyahu views the plan as not going far enough, according to reports. Israeli officials have three key goals they say must be met for the conflict to end. This includes eliminating Iran's ballistic-missile stockpile, ensuring Tehran is left incapable of developing a nuclear warhead, and creating an environment within Iran that could support civilians in overthrowing the Islamic regime. "If you do not obtain the three objectives, you will not be able to end the war,' Boaz Bismuth, a member of Netanyahu's party, said.

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Trump ready to “unleash hell” on Iran: White House

Iran has not only rejected Trump's diplomatic gesture but also mocked him by saying that America is "talking to itself", claiming that Trump has not been negotiating with anyone in the country. White House said on Wednesday that Trump is prepared to "unleash hell" if Iran does not accept a deal to end the war. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before." She reiterated Trump's stance that it was Iran that came forward and asked for ceasefire talks. Leavitt further claimed Iran is being “crushed” and is looking for an “exit ramp”.

“You're beginning to see the regime look for an exit ramp. They recognise they are being CRUSHED. Their ability to attack American and allied forces, as well as their ability to defend their own territory, is dwindling literally hour by hour," Leavitt said.

Meanwhile, Iran has put forward a list of conditions to end the war, saying it will "end the war when it decides to do so." It wants a "complete halt to aggression and assassinations by the enemy" and the "establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic."