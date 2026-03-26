'We do not intend to negotiate but...': Iran clears stance on Trump's peace plan after 'unleash hell' threat by US

A day after Iran seemingly rejected the peace talks initiated by the US, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested ‌some willingness by Tehran to negotiate an end to the war if its demands were met. Speaking to the state television, Araghchi said that his country is reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf but has ​no intention of holding talks citing past betrayal. He also said that the country is focusing on “targeting American interests in the region.” The FM, however, did agree about the exchange of messages between US and Iran through mediators, but clarifies that it “does not mean negotiations with the US, while also adding that ”speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat." He hinted that Tehran may negotiate an end to the war if its demands were met.

Araghchi said, “Wherever we find American interests, we will target them, and any country that shares in these interests will be considered a legitimate target by us. Iran wants to end the war with the United States and Israel on its own terms. One of the key things Iran is looking at is ensuring guarantees from both the aggressors that such attacks won’t repeat. They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by ​them. At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance. We do not intend to negotiate – so far, no negotiations have taken place, and I believe our position is completely principled."

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On Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said that Iran permitted passage of ships belonging to or headed to friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.

What Iranian military said?

A day earlier, Iranian military spokesman ‌Ebrahim Zolfaqari said that the United States is negotiating with ​itself, and added that people like them could never get along with people like the US, dismissing any suggestion of ongoing talks. "Has the level of your inner struggle reached ‌the ⁠stage of you negotiating with yourself?" Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran's armed forces, ​Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters said in the video, adding, “People like us can never get ​along with people like you.” Zolfaqari ​also said ⁠US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as ⁠Washington ​does not accept ​that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces.

What Ghalibaf said?

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a stark warning saying Tehran has received intelligence suggesting that adversaries may be planning to seize one of Iran’s islands with backing from a regional country. He added that Iranian forces are closely tracking developments and warned that any hostile move would trigger severe retaliation against critical infrastructure in the supporting country. “Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional state will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks.” Moreover, Trump has reportedly ordered the deployment of additional airborne troops and Marines to the Gulf region, fueling speculation about a possible ground operation.

Trump sends 15-point peace plan

Trump said that the United States is “in negotiations right now” with Iran and has sent a 15-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly month-long West Asia conflict. He indicates the proposal begins with Iran agreeing to “not have a nuclear weapon,” while also hinting at a positive gesture from Tehran, describing it as a “very big present.” According to reports, the plan includes a proposed one-month ceasefire, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and potential sanctions relief for Iran.