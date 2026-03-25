/'People like you...': Iran military slams Trump over peace plan, dismisses negotiation claims — What's happening

Even as US President Donlad Trump is pushing for a peace plan with Iran after almost a month of fighting, Iranian military spokesman has mocked him for his negotiation claims. The United States is negotiating with ​itself, said Iranian military spokesman ‌Ebrahim Zolfaqari, according to state media on Wednesday (Mar 25).In a video address, Ebrahim Zolfaqari taunted Washington, questioning whether its internal divisions had reached a point where it was “negotiating with itself,” and added that people like them could never get along with people like the US, dismissing any suggestion of ongoing talks. Iran has not confirmed the talks with the US yet, despite Trump claiming that Washington is speaking to a “top person” who is not the Supreme Leader.

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached ‌the ⁠stage of you negotiating with yourself?" Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the unified command of Iran's armed forces, ​Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters said in the video, adding, “People like us can never get ​along with people like you.” Zolfaqari ​also said ⁠US investments and pre-war energy prices would not return as long as ⁠Washington ​does not accept ​that regional stability is guaranteed by Iranian armed forces.

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Trump sends 15-point peace plan

Trump said that the United States is “in negotiations right now” with Iran and has sent a 15-point peace plan aimed at ending the nearly month-long West Asia conflict. He indicates the proposal begins with Iran agreeing to “not have a nuclear weapon,” while also hinting at a positive gesture from Tehran, describing it as a “very big present.” According to reports, the plan includes a proposed one-month ceasefire, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and potential sanctions relief for Iran. It also reportedly offers assistance for civil nuclear energy development at Bushehr. The proposal is said to have been conveyed via Shehbaz Sharif, who has offered to host talks, while senior US officials including JD Vance are involved. Despite diplomatic efforts, reports suggest Washington is also preparing to deploy 3,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the region, highlighting ongoing tensions alongside negotiations.

What are the Iranian demands and promises?

Channel 12 reported that Iran has put forward a set of demands to the United States while indicating a willingness to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the report, Tehran has sought security guarantees that Washington would not carry out future attacks against it, along with the establishment of a new maritime order that would eventually place the Strait of Hormuz under Iranian control. The demands also include the closure of all US military bases across West Asia and financial compensation proportional to the damage Iran sustained during the conflict.

In return, Iran is said to have expressed readiness to halt its ballistic missile development for five years, reduce uranium enrichment, and participate in discussions on adjusting its stockpile of 60 per cent highly enriched uranium. The report added that Tehran is open to allowing IAEA inspections of its centrifuges and has agreed to halt funding for proxy forces across the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.