'No aircraft...': US rejects Iran’s claim of downing F-18 fighter jet despite video proof

In its first response to Iran’s claims, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (Mar 26) dismissed as false reports that an American F/A-18 fighter jet was struck over Chabahar using advanced air defence systems. The command clarified that no US fighter aircraft had been shot down by Iran, countering what it described as misinformation. This comes amid a pattern of similar claims by Iranian forces, which CENTCOM has repeatedly denied, while also insisting that US military assets remain fully operational and accounted for. The statement comes amid US President Donald Trump's push for a peace plan and Iran's rejection of it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Iran claimed?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday (Mar 25) claimed it has struck a US F-18 fighter jet. The IRGC, in a statement, said the aircraft was ‘successfully targeted’, but did not provide details on the location, level of damage, or the pilot’s status. The Islamic Republic's state-linked Press TV also shared footage that appears to capture a fighter jet in flight before a sudden flash occurs close to the aircraft, indicating it may have been struck mid-air. Moments later, the jet seems to become unstable, trailing what looks like a plume that could suggest damage or a loss of control. Although the clip is short, it points to a possible aerial incident. WION couldn't independently verifiy the video.

Also Read: CENTCOM issues first response after Iran claims strikes on USS Abraham Lincoln

USS Abraham Lincoln struck by Iran?

Iran also claimed that it has fired cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, warning of further launches when the strike group's ships come in range. "The Iranian Navy's Qader cruise missiles (shore-based anti-ship missile) targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position," the statement said. It cited Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani, who said the carrier group's movements were “constantly being monitored." US Central Command denied Iran claims of striking USS Abraham Lincoln, calling them false and sharing proof of operations. SEE POST HERE