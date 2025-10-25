/Netanyahu losing support? Majority of Israelis say it’s time for him to step aside, finds poll

A new poll suggests a shifting political landscape in Israel, with a majority of citizens saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not run in the next election. According to Channel 12, 52 per cent of Israelis oppose his candidacy in the next elections. This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently visited Israel to advance efforts to stabilise Gaza following the ceasefire that ended two years of devastating conflict. There, Rubio emphasised the importance of establishing an international force to oversee security, describing it as a key step toward long-term stability.

Israelis don't want Netanyahu any more?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the poll aired by Channel 12, over half of Israelis (52 per cent) think Benjamin Netanyahu should not run in the next elections. In comparison, 41 per cent think that he should contest the election, and only seven (7) per cent remain undecided.

Who would take over from Netanyahu?

According to the poll, the public is largely unsure who should lead the Likud party if Netanyahu steps aside. However, when provided with a list of options for Netanyahu's replacement, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen topped the list with only 10 per cent support. He was followed closely by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer at 9 per cent, and Defense Minister Israel Katz at 8 per cent.

Also read | Canada to continue airing controversial Ronald Reagan ad? Ontario Premier said THIS after Trump suspended trade talks

The rest of the potential candidates also received single-digit backing: Justice Minister Yariv Levin (7%), Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (6%), Economy Minister Nir Barkat (5%), Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (3%), Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter (2%), Energy Minister Eli Cohen (1%) and Transportation Minister Miri Regev (1%). Furthermore, nearly half of the respondents, or 48 per cent, said they were undecided or unwilling to choose from the options presented.

What about the opposition?