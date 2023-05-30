NATO to send 700 more troops to quell violence in Kosovo

The West-backed North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said it will deploy additional 700 troops to the violence-hit Kosovo a day after 30 of its peacekeeping soldiers and more than 50 ethnic Serbian protesters were injured in the clashes.

The NATO peacekeepers were able to secure a town hall in Zvečan town as the situation remained tense.

“We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for Western Balkans,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo on Tuesday, after holding talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, reports AP news agency.

Stoltenberg said that the 30-nation alliance would also “put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps.”

A battalion typically ranges from 300 to around 1,000 troops. The NATO peacekeeping mission, Kosovo Force (KFOR), currently consists of almost 3,800 troops.

The crisis dates back to April when Kosovo Serbs boycotted local elections, allowing ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils with a turnout of less than 3.5 per cent—– a move that led the US and its allies to rebuke Kosova’s leaders on Friday.

NATO chief calls for clam

On Monday, the KFOR soldiers prevented a group of ethnic Serbian demonstrators to enter the municipality building in Zvecan town where clashes had erupted, raising fears of instability and flareup in the Balkan region amidst increased Western efforts to resolve a long-standing dispute.

NATO chief condemned the violence, saying that “such attacks are unacceptable and must stop.” Issuing a stern warning, Stoltenberg said that NATO troops “will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo.”

He urged both sides to de-escalate and refrain from “further irresponsible behavior,” and asked them to return to EU-backed talks on improving relations.

West, Russia-China take different stand

Kosovo was once part of Serbia. But in 2008, it broke away from the region and formed its own sovereign country. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

The United States and many European nations have recognised Kosovo’s independence while Russia and China have sided with Belgrade.

On Tuesday, China extended its support to Serbia, and backed its efforts to “safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity” whereas Moscow reiterated tis criticism of Western policies in the dispute.

