/NATO needs to revamp, do more to meet commitments, says Hegseth in Brussels

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday (June 18) said NATO has to go back to its core format of a "hardline" military alliance. Speaking at the NATO headquarters, he also said that the United States will openly speak about countries that need to do more to meet their commitments.
"(There are) some that still need to do more, and we will be candid about that, both in private and in public. I think that's important, friends being honest with friends," Hegseth said at the meeting of defense ministers in Brussels.
Hegseth called to revamp the 32-nation organization to turn it into a “NATO 3.0” - having the potential of deterring any threat.
“NATO 3.0 is post-Cold War recognition that (NATO) needs to go back to a real hard-line military alliance that has real military capabilities capable of deterring right here on the continent and taking the lead for the conventional defense of Europe,” Hegseth said.
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'Think strongly in terms of defence'
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Speaking to reporters he also highlighted that the United States would be investing $1.5 trillion in its own defense in 2027, and called it an “arsenal of freedom.”
"This arsenal first and foremost protects America and American interests but also backstops the strength of NATO and our allies," said Hegseth.
He urged US allies (NATO countries) to think strongly in terms of defence of their own continent.
The statement comes after US signaled on June 3 that it would no longer supply an aircraft carrier and support ships, aerial refueling planes and dozens of fighter jets, among other military assets to its European allies in terms of crisis.
The Trump administration argues that it needs more military resources at hand in the scenario of a conflict with China in the Indo-Pacific region.