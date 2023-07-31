Myanmar: One killed, 12 wounded in blast near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint

One person was killed and 12 others were injured in a bomb blast near the Thanlwin bridge checkpoint on Monday (July 31). According to a report by the news agency AFP, a government official from the Karen State administration council said the blast from a vehicle detonated near the checkpoint at around 6.50 am local time (0020 GMT). "About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured. One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital," the official, who requested anonymity, added.

The official did not elaborate further. The checkpoint is known for its strict security. The report said that no group claimed responsibility for the attack. More details are awaited. Violent clashes in Myanmar ramped up since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021, unleashing a crackdown on dissent that has left thousands dead.

The junta has been battling anti-coup "People's Defence Force" (PDF) militias, as well as long-established ethnic rebel armies.

Three students killed in military raid

This explosion comes three days after three students were killed in an early morning military raid in the country's northwest. Taking to Facebook, the All-Burma Federation of Student Unions that these students were killed last Friday (July 28) in a raid on an office where activists stayed in the Sagaing region's Budalin township.

Speaking to AFP, A local villager who declined to be named due to fear of reprisals said the three student activists, aged late teens to early 20s, died from stab wounds.

"They stabbed knives into their chests. They cut out their tongues," the villager added.

Junta extends state of emergency, polls likely to be delayed

Also on Monday, the junta extended Myanmar's state of emergency by six months, likely delaying the elections which were supposed to be held in August. Acting president Myint Swe announced the decision to prolong the state of emergency for another six months, AFP reported citing local media.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE