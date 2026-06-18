Patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital were reportedly abused and systematically bullied, highlighting what an inquiry described as “profound and deeply troubling” failures in their care. The inquiry found that restrictive practices were misused, and that “as-needed” medication was excessively used, leaving “some patients zombified”.



Delivering the findings in Belfast, inquiry chair Tom Kark KC told relatives that the mistreatment of their loved ones by staff at Muckamore became “normalised”. The hospital has been at the centre of the UK’s largest-ever police investigation into the alleged abuse of vulnerable adults, and several prosecutions are continuing.



The report indicated that CCTV footage was important in revealing the truth at the Co Antrim facility for adults, including those with severe learning disabilities and mental health requirements. “The people who lived at Muckamore Abbey Hospital deserved better, and their families deserved better,” said inquiry chair Kark.

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Solicitor Claire McKeegan, representing several families whose loved ones resided in Muckamore Hospital, stated that the probe “confirms years of systemic abuse and failure”. She highlighted that those who held power must be held to account for the act. The solicitor also directed that all the recommendations set out in the inquiry be delivered in full.



“For years, these families were told they were exaggerating, or they were simply not listened to at all,” said McKeegan. “Today the inquiry has confirmed what they always knew — that their loved ones were abused on a staggering scale, that the failure was systemic, that the warning signs were there to be seen, and that those with the power to stop it did not," she added.



“This report belongs to the families and to the patients, including those who did not live to see it. They were right. But being vindicated is not the same as receiving justice,” she also said, adding that the report made a clear showing that patients were abused at Muckamore.

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What more does the inquiry find?

The inquiry found that a 2001 policy to move people with learning disabilities and autism from hospitals into community care was not backed by sufficient investment, leaving many patients unable to be safely discharged due to a lack of community-based support. This caused lengthy delays, increased distress and, in some cases, readmission to Muckamore Abbey Hospital.



The report highlighted chronic staff shortages at all levels, resulting in unsafe ward conditions and the inappropriate use of restrictive practices. Staff instability, rising violence, frequent use of restraints, and repeated complaints were known issues but were not adequately addressed. A lack of meaningful activities often left patients frustrated and bored, while the hospital became increasingly institutional rather than homely.



The inquiry also found that peer-on-peer abuse escalated significantly and was overlooked as a warning sign. "As-needed" (PRN) medication was excessively used as a form of restraint, leaving some patients heavily sedated. Seclusion was also misused as punishment and poorly monitored.



A closed workplace culture discouraged staff from reporting concerns, while families feared complaining could affect their relatives' care. The inquiry concluded that oversight systems were wholly inadequate, exposing serious governance failures within the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. It issued 106 recommendations to address the widespread failings and improve accountability.



Addressing the publication of the report, Kark paid homage to the residents of Muckamore and their families for being part of “central to uncovering the truth”. “While the publication of this report cannot undo the harm suffered, I hope that it will serve as a turning point. The responsibility to act on the recommendations now lies with those who lead, manage, and deliver health and social care services across Northern Ireland.”