Morning news brief: Wildfires in Canada, Indian-origin doctor helped catch 'killer' nurse, and more

Canada's western province of British Columbia, on Friday (August 18), declared a state of emergency after wildfires tore through the mountains above the town of West Kelowna forcing thousands of evacuations. The officials released a statement saying that the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most critical.

A UK-born Indian doctor in northern England helped catch nurse Lucy Letby who was on Friday (August 18) convicted of killing seven newborns. According to a report by the news agency PTI late Friday, Letby was a colleague of Dr Ravi Jayaram from the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester. Speaking to a news channel, Dr Jayaram said some of the seven newborns could have been saved if his concerns about Letby, 33, had been heeded and the police were alerted sooner.

Niger's new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine says no harm will come to President Mohamed Bazoum. Speaking during an interview with the New York Times, Zeine, who had previously served as the finance minister in a past government, said that the generals who overthrew Bazoum during the coup on July 26 will do him no harm.

A demonstration in the Netherlands took a dark turn when on Friday (August 18th) a Dutch far-right activist tore up and trampled on a copy of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, during a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague.

