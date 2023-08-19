Niger's new Prime Minister says no harm will come to captive President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger's new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine says no harm will come to President Mohamed Bazoum.

Speaking during an interview with the New York Times, Zeine, who had previously served as the finance minister in a past government, said that the generals who overthrew Bazoum during the coup on July 26 will do him no harm.

Fate of the overthrown leader

AFP reports that during the interview when asked about the fate of the overthrown leader, Zeine, the most senior civilian appointed by Niger's military leaders, said "Nothing will happen to him, because we don't have a tradition of violence in Niger."

He further refuted reports the Niger coup leaders had intentions of collaborating with Russia or the Kremlin-backed mercenary group Wagner.

Zeine, who assumed the role of Niger's prime minister on August 7, was also questioned about the presence of 1,100 American soldiers and 1,500 French soldiers, who are involved in anti-terrorist operations, and are reportedly working alongside the local army against jihadists.

He remarked that there "the moment will come to review" these military partnerships. He also commended the White House on its "extremely reasonable position" approach in aiming to address the crisis in Niger through diplomatic means and not resorting to military force.

Concerns for Bazoum's health

Since being ousted, the Niger president has been confined to his house. As per the New York Times, the coup leaders have cut off water and electricity to Bazoum's house. They have also threatened to kill the president if other African countries make good on a proposal to restore him to power via military intervention.

On Friday, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu warned that there will be "grave consequences" if Niger's military regime allows the overthrown leader's health to worsen during his house arrest.

Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when questioned about the state of Bazoum's health and asked if he was even alive, said: "I've spoken to someone who speaks to him regularly. And, yes, as far as we know and we have no indication to say that he's not alive. So as far as I know, he's alive."

