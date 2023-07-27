Niger's democracy at stake: Defiant President Bazoum vows to safeguard democratic progress amidst coup

Niger's President, Mohamed Bazoum on Thursday, took a defiant stand on social media, vowing to protect the "hard-won" democratic gains just a day after being toppled in a military coup.

The country's Foreign Minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, also joined in the defiance, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to stand against the coup.

Vive la démocratie, vive le Niger

Taking to Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, the defiant Bazoum wrote, "The hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it."

Les acquis obtenus de haute lutte seront sauvegardés.

Tous les nigériens épris de démocratie et de liberté y veilleront.#MB — Mohamed Bazoum (@mohamedbazoum) July 27, 2023 ×

"Acting head of government, I appeal to all democrats, to all patriots, to defeat this adventure which carries all the dangers for our country. Long live democracy, long live Niger," wrote Massoudou.

Chef du gouvernement par intérim, j’en appelle à tous les démocrates, à tous les patriotes, pour mettre en échec cette aventure porteuse de tous les périls pour notre pays. Vive la démocratie, vive le Niger. — Hassoumi Massoudou (@HassoumiMassou1) July 27, 2023 ×

The coup

These statements come after a dramatic turn of events unfolded on Wednesday.

In a late-night broadcast on national television, soldiers announced the removal of President Bazoum from power and the suspension of all institutions of the republic.

Earlier that day, members of the presidential guard had barricaded the presidential palace in the capital city, Niamey, effectively confining President Bazoum within its walls. This move further exacerbated concerns about the country's stability.

Also read | Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown president

Speaking to France 24, Massoudou revealed that Bazoum remained held inside the palace as of Thursday (July 27th) morning, with his exact whereabouts unknown.

A nationwide curfew has been imposed by the military imposed and borders have been closed, plunging Niamey into an eerie calm on Thursday morning.

Bazoum's supporters had initially gathered to express their opposition to the change of power, but they were quickly dispersed as events escalated.

Who is behind the coup?

As per Reuters, the identity of the individuals behind the coup remains unclear.

While the presidential guard is led by General Omar Tchiani, it was a member of the air force, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, who delivered the televised statement on behalf of the defence and security forces.

Abdramane, who was accompanied by nine officers dressed in their fatigues, stated that their actions were in response to deteriorating security and governance in the country.

Niger, a former French colony, and several other West African nations have been grappling with jihadist militant groups that have launched violent insurgencies across the region in the past decade. The frustration over the state's failure to curb these attacks has fuelled political instability, resulting in a series of coups in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020.

This coup marks the seventh in West and Central Africa since 2020, underscoring the fragility of democracy in the region. The situation had sparked regional and international concern, considering Niger's pivotal role as a Western ally in combating insurgency in the Sahel region.