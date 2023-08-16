Niger coup: Junta open to talks to resolve regional crisis

The Niger junta said on Tuesday (August 15) that it was open to talks to resolve the regional crisis caused by the July military coup. "We are in a process of transition. We have explained the ins and outs, reiterated our willingness to remain open and to talk to all parties, but we have insisted on the need for the country to be independent," the military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine said, following his visit to Chad to meet President Mahamat Deby.

Following his meeting, Prime Minister Lamine Zeine said he brought a message of "good neighbourliness and good fraternity" from the head of Niger's regime.

US, Russia call for peaceful resolution in Niger

The United States and Russia on Tuesday called for a peaceful resolution in Niger. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mali's military leader about the coup (in Niger). Taking to X, which was earlier called Twitter, Mali's interim President Assimi Goita said that Putin stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington was still focused on diplomacy as the tool to solve the ongoing crisis in Niger. "We remain very focused on diplomacy for achieving the results that we want, which is the return to the constitutional order," Blinken told reporters on Tuesday.

Since the July 26 coup, Western powers and democratic African governments have called for the coup leaders to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in detention. However, the military leaders have refused and rejected attempts at negotiation.

On Thursday and Friday, West African army chiefs will meet in Ghana to prepare for possible military intervention, according to a report by the news agency Reuters.

Junta to prosecute ousted president

The military junta will prosecute ousted president Bazoum for high treason over his exchanges with foreign heads of state and international organisations. On Sunday, junta spokesperson Amadou Abdramane said that the military authorities "gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president ... for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger".

The decision was condemned by the US, the United Nations (UN) and West African leaders who called it a further sign that the junta is unwilling to seek a peaceful route out of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)

