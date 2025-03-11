US President Donald Trump is reportedly reversing his stance on military aid and intelligence support for Ukraine after an appeal from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Advertisment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of key US-Ukraine talks, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested there is "no military solution" to the conflict.

On the economic front, US stock markets suffered a major crash because of rising recession fears and trade uncertainty.



Meanwhile, Poland is preparing its citizens for potential Russian aggression by distributing survival guides.

Advertisment

Click on the headlines for more

US to resume military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine after UK PM Starmer's appeal to Trump

Advertisment

In a significant policy reversal, US President Donald Trump, as per reports, is set to lift his ban on military aid and intelligence support for Ukraine following a last-ditch appeal by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

'Race for security, not for war': Poland prepares citizens for Russian aggression with survival guides

Poland will soon send to its citizens guides on how to survive future crises and “hazardous situations” as the nation, which borders warring nations, Russia and Ukraine, faces the imminent threat of spillover violence.

Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah; Rubio says 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman early on Tuesday (Mar 11) ahead of the crucial talks between Ukrainian and US officials to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

US stock markets crash amid recession fears and trade uncertainty

US stock markets plunged on Monday as a mix of trade tensions, economic uncertainty, and the threat of a looming federal government shutdown drove investors into a panic. The steep selloff that started last week gathered pace, with the three main indexes experiencing huge losses.

Watch | Elon Musk says cyberattack caused by 'X' global outages