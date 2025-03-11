US President Donald Trump is reportedly reversing his stance on military aid and intelligence support for Ukraine after an appeal from UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of key US-Ukraine talks, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested there is "no military solution" to the conflict.

On the economic front, US stock markets suffered a major crash because of rising recession fears and trade uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Poland is preparing its citizens for potential Russian aggression by distributing survival guides.

 

US to resume military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine after UK PM Starmer's appeal to Trump

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

In a significant policy reversal, US President Donald Trump, as per reports, is set to lift his ban on military aid and intelligence support for Ukraine following a last-ditch appeal by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. 

'Race for security, not for war': Poland prepares citizens for Russian aggression with survival guides

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (C) addresses parliament on the situation in Ukraine, Warsaw, March 7, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Poland will soon send to its citizens guides on how to survive future crises and “hazardous situations” as the nation, which borders warring nations, Russia and Ukraine, faces the imminent threat of spillover violence.

Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince in Jeddah; Rubio says 'no military solution' to Ukraine conflict

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on March 9, 2025, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the Taras Shevchenko National Prize awarding ceremony to honour cultural achievements in Kyiv. Photograph: (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman early on Tuesday (Mar 11) ahead of the crucial talks between Ukrainian and US officials to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war. 

US stock markets crash amid recession fears and trade uncertainty

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City on March 10, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

US stock markets plunged on Monday as a mix of trade tensions, economic uncertainty, and the threat of a looming federal government shutdown drove investors into a panic. The steep selloff that started last week gathered pace, with the three main indexes experiencing huge losses. 

