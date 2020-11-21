Morning news brief: US shooting, Donald Trump Jr. tests positive and more

The US President's son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, a month after his father and stepmother — Donald Trump and Melania Trump — recovered from the deadly virus. Trump administration's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, too, announced that he has tested positive on Friday morning. While the White House was dealing with the news, a shooter opened fire in the Mayfair Mall in Wisconsin, injuring at least eight people. The shooter is still at large. Outside of the US, Mike Pompeo will be meeting the Taliban negotiators in Qatar a day after he became the first US official to visit the West Bank in Israel.

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus: Spokesman

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," his spokesman said.

Several injured after shooting at Mayfair Mall in US; suspect at large

Close to eight people have been injured, as of now, but none of them have been reported to have any life-threatening injuries.

Yemen in 'imminent danger' of world's worst famine in decades, warns UN

The war-torn nation has suffered a five-year war between Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government-backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and other Western nations.

Mike Pompeo to meet Taliban, Afghan negotiators in Doha

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet on Saturday Taliban and the Afghanistan negotiators of the intra-Afghan deal, the State Department said on Friday.

