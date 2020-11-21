Several injured after shooting at Mayfair Mall in US; suspect at large

On Friday afternoon, a shooter opened fire in a shopping mall in the US, injuring several people, Milwaukee County Sheriff's office reported.

As of now, no deaths have been reported from the shooting, but nearly eight people have been injured till now, as per local media reports.

The shooting took place at the famous Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office took to Twitter to inform residents about the "active" shooting.

Wauwatosa Police Department urged people to stay indoors and come forward with any information that can help the police in finding the shooter. "Law enforcement personnel continue to safely clear Mayfair Mall and are assisting those inside with safe exit. We ask the community to remain patient as we secure the scene and gather info related to the suspect," the police department tweeted.

Statement from Police Chief Barry Weber. Regarding shooting incident at Mayfair Mall 11/20/2020. pic.twitter.com/4dU95DFaXl — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) November 20, 2020 ×

As of now, very little is known about the shooter. "Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s. Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect," Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a news conference. The shooter had already left the scene of crime by the time the local police officials reached the Mayfair Mall, and the suspect is "at large".

Close to eight people have been injured, as of now, but none of them have been reported to have any life-threatening injuries. "Seven injured adults and one injured teenager were transported to the hospital by Wauwatosa Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Everybody was alive at that time, though, so there have not been any fatalities that I'm aware of," Weber said.

Mayfair Mall took to Facebook to inform people about the shooting. "We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are cooperating with them as their investigation develops," the post read.