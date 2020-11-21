Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus: Spokesman

The outgoing US President's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman said on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr., also known as Don, has tested positive almost a month after his father, Donald Trump, and his stepmother, Ivanka Trump, recovered from the deadly virus.

Also read| US elections results 2020: Joe Biden wins Georgia after recount, says state election official

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," his spokesman said. "He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."

His announcement came a few hours after Trump administration's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani announced he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has taken thousands of lives in the country.

Also read| Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's hair dye melting during press meet sparks wave of memes

President Donald Trump tested positive and was shifted to the army hospital for better treatment, where he claimed to have found the 'magical cure'. However, speculations about his health have since followed — which have all been denied by him and his campaign. Later, Donald Trump and Melania's youngest son, Barron, too, had tested positive. All three have recovered.

Several people in the Trump administration have since tested positive — the reason behind which was being assumed to be a super spreader event for the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump, who has recently been defeated by the President-elect Joe Biden in the US election — a reason behind which has been the careless approach of Donald Trump towards the pandemic. He has been openly criticised by several known personalities and opposition leaders for his poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in US being the worst affected country in the world.