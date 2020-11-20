US elections results 2020: Joe Biden wins Georgia after recount, says state election official

Democratic president-elect Joe Biden has narrowly won Georgia after a manual recount of all the ballots cast was completed there in the presidential election, a local official announced Thursday.

"The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," a statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said.

"Like other Republicans. I’m disappointed, our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 nationwide. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern state in almost three decades.

In Georgia, Biden's original winning margin was just over 14,000 votes. The recount found the error rate was no greater than 0.73 per cent in any county and Biden won the state with a narrow margin of 0.5 per cent.

But Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who serves as Georgia's voting system implementation manager, told CNN on Thursday: "One of the big complaints is these machines somehow flipped votes or changed votes or did stuff. They didn't, at least not in Georgia. We proved it."