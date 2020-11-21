Yemen in 'imminent danger' of world's worst famine in decades, warns UN

United Nations chief warned on Friday that war-torn Yemen is in imminent danger of the world's worst famine in decades.

"In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as quoted by news agency AFP.

The war-torn nation has suffered a five-year war between Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government-backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and other Western nations.

The UN chief's warning comes at a time when Trump administration is considering labelling the Huthis a terror group, a move that could further escalate the crisis.

Aid groups say that the US's action could affect aid deliveries also.

"I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action that could make the already dire situation even worse," Guterres said.

The UN chief later told reporters that the US's move to label Huthis could further destabilize a "very fragile situation".

"We believe that any other unilateral initiative will probably not be positive. I don't think we should rock the boat at the present moment," he said.

