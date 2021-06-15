Morning news brief: US-Canada border restrictions, 'Day of Rage' and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

Egypt's highest civilian court on Monday upheld death sentences for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures over a 2013 sit-in which ended with security forces killing hundreds of protesters, judicial sources said.

Assailing the march as a 'provocation', Palestinian factions have called for a 'Day of Rage' in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas have warned of renewed hostilities if it goes ahead



US, Canada set to discuss lifting of border restrictions: Sources





US and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing concern about the ban on non-essential travel at land borders because of COVID-19 that was imposed in March 2020 and has been renewed on a monthly basis since. The measures, which also apply to the US-Mexico border, do not affect trade or other essential travel

Switzerland: Five killed in plane and glider crash in Swiss Alps



Five people died when a glider and a small plane crashed in the Swiss Alps at the weekend, police said Monday, adding that they were investigating whether the two accidents were linked.



