Morning news brief: US auctions oil drilling lease, rare lunar spectacle and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US auctioning oil and gas drilling lease in Gulf of Mexico days after COP26 to New Zealand going to witness incredibly rare lunar spectacle for first time in over 800 years, we have it all.

You can also read about French dictionary defending move to recognise a gender-inclusive pronoun.



US auctions off oil and gas drilling lease in Gulf of Mexico days after COP26

The Biden administration has leased millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas drilling, days after President Joe Biden asserted in the climate summit in Glasgow that US would “lead by example” in tackling climate change.

New Zealand to witness incredibly rare lunar spectacle for first time in over 800 years

The residents of New Zealand will be in for a treat on Friday night. They will get to witness an incredibly rare lunar spectacle. It has not been seen in their sky in over 800 years. It will start at 8.20 pm NZT when the shadow of the Earth begins to move across moon’s face.

French dictionary defends move to recognise a gender-inclusive pronoun

Considered as incursion of US-inspired “wokeism”, a French reference dictionary had given official recognition to a gender-inclusive pronoun. It has now defended its decision. The everyday use of “iel”, a neologism combining the French words for he and she, has risen and is largely done for anecdotal purposes.

Watch: Bangladesh's climate envoy expresses his disappointment of COP26 summit

Watch: At least 15 people killed as violence and protests escalate in Sudan