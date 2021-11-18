French dictionary defends move to recognise a gender-inclusive pronoun

In what is being called by traditionalists as incursion of US-inspired “wokeism”, a French reference dictionary had given official recognition to a gender-inclusive pronoun. The dictionary has now defended its decision.

The everyday use of “iel”, a neologism combining the French words for he and she, has risen and is largely done for anecdotal purposes. The critics deem it to be a linguistic affront, which needs to be stopped.

The Petit Robert dictionary’s move has been denounced by the education minister. The minister supported a lawmaker’s demand that French-language guardians at the Académie Française should chip in.

On Twitter, Jean-Michel Blanquer, said, “Inclusive writing is not the future of the French language. Our students, who are consolidating their basic knowledge, cannot have that as a reference.”

François Jolivet, lawmaker in French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party seeking the ban by the Académie, wrote, “This type of initiative sullies our language, and ends up dividing its users instead of bringing them together.”

But the Robert’s director denied any activist motive. It said its specialists had noted a rise in the use of “iel” for months.

