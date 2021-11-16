Why is International Day for Tolerance observed?

International Day for Tolerance is celebrated annually on November 16 to generate public awareness regarding the dangers of intolerance.

Declared by UNESCO in 1995, it affirms that ''tolerance is respect and appreciation of the rich variety of our world's cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.''

Diversity is a strength, not a threat.



As hate speech, discrimination & xenophobia are on the rise, each of us can #StandUp4HumanRights, and help #FightRacism & hatred on Tuesday's #ToleranceDay & every day. https://t.co/cn9peZ7GBU pic.twitter.com/x2ve7P6W5Q — United Nations (@UN) November 16, 2021 ×

#Tolerance is understanding, empathizing, accepting and reflecting on others' opinions, ideas and beliefs.#Volunteers promote tolerance by bringing people together and building more inclusive societies. #ToleranceDay pic.twitter.com/GfyyKkroBc — UN Volunteers (@UNVolunteers) November 16, 2021 ×

Although great strides have been made, more work needs to be done to eradicate intolerance throughout the world.

By increasing awareness and spreading education on days such as this, International Day of Tolerance is important as it plays an active role in the elimination of intolerance.

Education for tolerance aims at countering influences that lead to fear and exclusion of others.

It helps young people in developing capacities for independent judgment, critical thinking and ethical reasoning.

The diversity of our world's many religions, languages, cultures, and ethnicities is not a pretext for conflict but is a treasure that enriches us all.

Every year on International Day for Tolerance, the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence rewards significant activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural, or communication fields aimed at the promotion of a spirit of tolerance and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies)