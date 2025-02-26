The United States and Ukraine have agreed to the terms on a deal over natural resources and reconstruction, CNN reported citing a Ukrainian official.

In India, amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev,' thousands of devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday for the last sacred dip of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday announced that it will take control over which "very privileged" news organisations and journalists are permitted to be a part of Donald Trump's presidential press pool.

Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv and Washington reach deal on rare minerals, reports suggest

Mahashivratri at Maha Kumbh Mela: Millions of devotees gather in Prayagraj for final 'amrit snan'

Freedom of Press under threat? White House will pick which journalists get the 'privilege' to cover Trump

Israeli hostage bodies to be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners as Tel Aviv agrees to resume swap

Israel-Hamas war: Mediators have brokered an agreement for the release of all Palestinian prisoners who were supposed to be released last week in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages, Egyptian state-linked media reported late Tuesday (Feb 25).

