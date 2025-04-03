United States President Donald Trump announced far-reaching new tariffs on nearly all American trading partners on Wednesday — a 34% tax on imports from China, 20% on the European Union and 26% in India among others.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Hungary in defiance of the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes in Gaza. His arrival was announced by the Hungarian defence minister on Facebook.

World leaders react to Trump's trade tariffs: 'Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides, put jobs at risk'

From Canada to China, world leaders have reacted to Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs on trading partners. The tariffs are set to begin this weekend. Trump has imposed a higher rate on "worst offenders" to take effect next week.

THESE six things to get expensive for Americans after trade tariffs. List here



US President Donald Trump has been imposing tariffs on left, right, and centre. This will affect goods worth millions of dollars entering the country. Will this add to the woes of Americans? So far, Trump has imposed taxes ranging from 10% to 50%, the latter is for 'worst offenders'.

Waqf Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha with 288 votes in favour



After almost 12 hour of heated debate, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session with 288 votes in favour, 232 against. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and was aimed at improving the administration of Waqf properties, through technology-driven management.

Israeli PM Netanyahu travels to Hungary in open defiance of ICC arrest warrant



https://www.wionews.com/videos/russia-ukraine-war-kremlin-says-putin-open-to-peace-will-continue-work-with-americans-8919483/embed