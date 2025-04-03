After almost 12 hour of heated debate, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session with 288 votes in favour, 232 against. The bill was introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and was aimed at improving the administration of Waqf properties, through technology-driven management.

Waqf boards play a significant role in handing the religious, educational and charitable activities in Muslim communities.

Changes to the current Bill

In order to streamline the management of Waqf properties, there are several changes made to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Vital among the amendments is the renaming of the bill to the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill.

The change in name reflects the government's commitment to reforming the Waqf system, said Union Minister Rijiju.

Key Amendments

The change in bill will now allow digital tools to automate registration, auditing, and litigation processes related to Waqf properties.

The Waqf Tribunals and boards will have more powers to address land disputes more effectively and ensure compliance with the law.

Contrary to what the opposition claimed, the bill does not have a provision to include non-Muslims in religious activities related to Waqf. However, they can participate in administration of Waqf properties.

Role of waqf boards

The properties generate income, which are supposed to be used by waqf boards for helping its community and economic and social growth.

Waqf properties and endowments are often used for building and maintaining mosques, schools, colleges, religious seminars or other educational institutions.