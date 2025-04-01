In a congratulatory message marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, that China and India’s relationship should take the form of a ‘Dragon-Elephant tango’, a dance between their emblematic animals, and that both countries should work more closely together.



The Chinese and Indian presidents exchanged congratulatory messages as tensions eased after a 2020 clash between their troops. Both countries have been working on de-escalation since the 2020 military clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.



Xi said neighbours should find ways to coexist peacefully, and he was ready to deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs and jointly safeguard peace in border areas.



Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that "we have the opportunity to rebuild India-China ties."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a media briefing that bilateral cooperation between the two nations has proven beneficial, indicating that partnership is the optimal path forward for both countries.



“The historical course of our bilateral relations shows that being partners that contributed to each other’s success and the cooperative dance of ‘the dragon and the elephant’ is the right choice for both sides,” Guo said, adding that both nations are ancient civilisations and significant developing countries in the Global South.



“Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, China stands ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral relations with a strategic and long-term perspective and take this occasion as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust and step up exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” he added.

Guo was referring to how Modi and Xi provided strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations at their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit at Kazan, Russia, last year.

He stressed the importance of maintaining border area peace, enhancing communication on international matters, and ensuring stable development of Indo-Chinese relations.



Guo confirmed that both nations are willing to utilise anniversary celebrations for strengthening bilateral ties, with specific event details to be announced later.



Since the Modi-Xi meeting last year, both countries have engaged in high-level discussions to normalise relations.

On March 25, both nations held diplomatic discussions in Beijing, focusing on effective border management and reinstating cross-border cooperation, including trans-border rivers and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The WMCC meeting explored proposals based on decisions from the dialogue between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



Subsequently, MEA joint secretary Gourangalal Das and Chinese foreign ministry’s director General Liu Jinsong met in Beijing to discuss relationship rebuilding, including the resumption of direct flights and the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

