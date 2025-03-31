The ongoing protests in Nepal are signalling at the prospect of the Himalayan nation being on course for making a U-turn—back to rule of the monarchy, and being a Hindu nation.

The streets of Kathmandu are flooded with pro-monarchy protesters. The development is even more strange since the Maoist movement had ended the monarchy in Nepal in 2008 and now a former Maoist guerrilla, Durga Prasai, is spearheading the fight to bring back the king, and make Nepal a Hindu kingdom again.

The nation had abolished monarchy when Maoists, reportedly backed by China, had forced King Gyanendra Shah to abdicate, but now pro-monarchy protests are seeking the restoration of monarchy.

Since the abolition of the monarchy, Kathmandu has seen 13 governments in 17 years. Rampant corruption and failure of the political leadership in delivering on their promises have fuelled pro-monarchy sentiments.

An insurgency movement led by Maoist leader, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, had brought about the end of constitutional monarchy in 2008 after a relentless campaign that claimed over 16,000 lives. The conflict ended with the 2006 Comprehensive Peace Accord, paving the way for the monarchy’s dissolution.

But now, Maoist-turned-royalist Prasai is leading the mass movement to get Gyanendra Shah back into the Narayanhiti Palace by publicly threatening to overthrow the Oli government.

The same Prasai had played a key role in unifying the warring Communist parties to form a Left alliance when photos of him hosting then-former PMs Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and KP Sharma Oli for a meal at his residence in 2017 went viral.

Not two decades have passed, but the people’s frustration with rampant corruption and economic gloom is fuelling pro-monarchy sentiments. People are waving the national flag and chanting, “Come back king, save the country!” These slogans echoed in a massive rally when former King Gyanendra returned to Kathmandu after two months.

Prasai, once a comrade of Prachanda during the insurgency, has now become a popular figure owing to his blunt, fiery speeches and interviews on social media. He initially aligned with the Nepali Congress and later joined the underground CPN Maoists during their insurgency.

During the insurgency, Prasai supported the Maoists, even providing refuge to fighters. After the war, he aligned with Prachanda's Maoist Centre and later joined the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) under KP Oli.

Expelled from the UML in 2022 after being denied an election ticket and disillusioned by corruption and economic stagnation, Prasai accused the political elite of betraying the people and said republican system has failed Nepal.

Nepal wants king back after 13 governments in 17 years

Three days after two people were killed in violent clashes during pro-monarchy protests in the capital Kathmandu on Friday, there are fresh demonstrations.

“Vacate the royal palace for the king. Come back king, save the country. Long live our beloved king. We want monarchy,” the crowds chanted.

“The worst thing that is happening to the country is massive corruption and politicians in power are not doing anything for the country,” Kulraj Shrestha, a protester, told AP. “I was in the protests that took away monarchy hoping it would help the country, but I was mistaken and the nation has further plunged so I have changed my mind.”

Gyanendra Shah, second son of Crown Prince Mahendra, became the king in 2002 after his brother and family were massacred in the palace. He ruled as the constitutional head of state without executive or political powers until 2005, when he seized absolute power and disbanded the government and parliament, declaring a state of emergency and using the army to rule the country.

Gyanendra left the Narayanhiti Palace in Kathmandu on 11 June 2008, moving into the Nagarjuna Palace.