In a fresh attack on the Union government, the Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has raised questions on the proposed offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, citing its negative impact on marine life and fishermen’s livelihoods, and demanded cancellation of tenders inviting private players. He accused the government of not consulting all stakeholders and demanded that rigorous scientific studies be conducted first to assess the environmental and socio-economic impact of offshore mining.

Gandhi raised his objections in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25, recalling the protests by coastal communities against the manner in which tenders for offshore mining have been floated without a proper assessment of its environmental impact.

"I write to you to strongly condemn the central government's decision to permit offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and Andaman & Nicobar," he wrote.

“I write to you to strongly condemn the central government’s decision to permit offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and Andaman & Nicobar,” he wrote.

“Millions of fisherfolk have expressed grave concerns about its impact on their livelihood and way of life... offshore mining will impact the livelihoods of millions and irreversibly damage our diverse marine life. The government must immediately revoke this decision,” he said.

Gandhi said studies point to adverse impacts of offshore mining, including threats to marine life, damage to coral reefs, and the depletion of fish stocks. He said protests erupted when the Ministry of Mines invited tenders for the grant of licenses for mining at 13 offshore blocks. Among the 13 blocks are three blocks for mining construction sand off the coast of Kollam, a vital fish breeding habitat, and three blocks for polymetallic nodules off the coast of the Great Nicobar Islands—a marine biodiversity hotspot, he said.



“Tenders were floated without any consultation with the stakeholders or an assessment of the long-term socio-economic impact on coastal communities. In fact, the ongoing survey of the Marine Monitoring Lab of the University of Kerala’s Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries found that offshore mining could have a devastating impact on fish breeding, especially in Kollam,” Rahul said, adding that over 11 lakh people rely on fishing in Kerala.

On Great Nicobar, he said it is globally recognised for its diverse ecosystems and is home to several endemic species of wildlife. “Any damage due to offshore mining could potentially do irreparable damage. At a juncture where erosion of our coastal ecosystems has worsened the impact of natural calamities like cyclones, it is concerning that the government is wilfully greenlighting activities without a scientific assessment,” he said.

On March 17, Kerala MP KC Venugopal said in the Lok Sabha that offshore construction and mining will adversely impact the livelihood of the fishing community.

Is offshore mining is beneficial to economy?

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said in his response in Lok Sabha on March 18 that the government’s decision is based on Geological Survey of India’s (GSI) findings that several tonnes of construction-grade sand and gravel could be harvested from the offshore regions.

The GSI has identified polymetallic nodules containing iron, manganese, nickel, cobalt and copper, along with rare earth elements beneath the sea. These minerals are critical for infrastructure development, high-tech manufacturing and the green energy transition.

The demand for critical minerals is going to increase manifolds and India is making all efforts to become a leading player in global critical minerals market. India is also going to launch National Critical Mineral Mission to strengthen supply chains of critical minerals in India.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Kirti Vardhan Singh also refuted the charges in his reply in Lok Sabha and said that a consultative process with stakeholders, including state governments, had taken place at various stages, including during the amendment of the Offshore Areas Act.



“The offshore mining blocks have been carefully selected, ensuring that these protected areas and fishing areas remain unaffected,” Singh said.