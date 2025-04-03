US President Donald Trump has been imposing tariffs on left, right, and centre. This will affect goods worth millions of dollars entering the country. Will this add to the woes of Americans? So far, Trump has imposed taxes ranging from 10% to 50%, the latter is for 'worst offenders'.

Advertisment

Canada and Mexico have currently been exempted from these scathing tariffs, though they, along with China, are already paying taxes on select products.

In this long list of tariffs, what is going to be expensive in America, let's find out...

Also read: Financial markets tumble after Trump tariff announcement

Advertisment

Houses

Softwood lumber plays a pivotal role in houses built in the US, which is imported from Canada. But Trump said been categoric about the fact that the country has more lumber than they have ever used. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has been concerned about these tariffs as it could increase the cost of building houses. News outlet BBC, quoted NAHB, "Consumers end up paying for the tariffs in the form of higher home prices."

Beer, wine, whiskey, and tequila

Advertisment

Corona and Modelo are some of the popular beers that could be on shelves but with elevated price tags. These are imported from Mexico. The tariff on aluminium could inversely hike the prices of canned beverages. The Beer Institutes mentions that about 64.1% of beverages are poured out of cans in the country.

While the discussion among the representatives of the spirit industry is that some alcohol need to be produced in the respective country, like Tennessee whiskey, tequila, and Canadian whisky, bourbon. This may add to trouble with supplies and inturn affect the cost and pricing.

With that alcohol from Europe will see a 200% tariff. French champagne, German beer and Spanish wine lovers may feel the pinch, though this needs more clarity.

Cars

In 2024, US saw an import of about eight million cars, which accounted for about $240 billion in trade. The tariffs could add thousands of dollars to the cost of a new car purchase. Prices may go up even for cars made in the US. Given the longstanding free trade agreement between US, Mexico and Canada, many American companies have their operations in these countries.

The new tariffs have been relaxed on car spare parts from these countries as the customs and border patrol have systems in place to assess the duties levied. As reported in BBC, Anderson Economic Group says only parts from these countries could elevate the pricing by an estimated $4,000-$10,000, depending on the vehicle.

Fuel

Canada is US' largest foreign supplier of crude oil, according to official figures, 61% of oil imported into the country between January and November 2024 came from Canada.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has introduced a 25% tariff on most goods imported from Canada, energy resources from the country face a lower rate of 10%.

Maple syrup

Canada rules the global market when it comes to maple syrup, the country accounts for 75% of the global production. The Quebec province produces about 90% of the king ingredient on pancakes. "That maple syrup is going to become more expensive. And that's a direct price increase that households will face," said Thomas Sampson from the London School of Economics.

He added, "If I buy goods that are domestically produced in the US, but [which use] inputs from Canada, the price of those goods is also going to go up."

Avacado

Yes, guacamole and avocado toast may become an expensive affair. America imports nearly 90% of the avacados consumed from neighbouring Mexico. The fruit thrives in Mexico, as the climate and weather conditions are just perfect.