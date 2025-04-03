Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Hungary on Thursday (Apr 3) in defiance of the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes in Gaza. His arrival was announced by the Hungarian defence minister on Facebook.

"Welcome to Budapest, Benjamin Netanyahu!" wrote Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky as Netanyahu began a visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu

The Hague based international tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu on 21 November 2024. A warrant was also issued against former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

As per the ICC website, the Israeli PM is "allegedly responsible for the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024."

Will Netanyahu be arrested in Hungary?

As a founding ICC member, theoretically, Hungary is bound to arrest and extradite anyone subject to an ICC warrant. However, Prime Minister Viktor Orban explicitly made it clear that he would not comply with the court's ruling.

While the itinerary of Netanyahu's trip is not known, reports suggest he will visit the holocaust memorial and also hold a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Orban.

This is Netanyahu's second trip abroad since the ICC issued its arrest warrant. Previously, in February, he travelled to the US — not an ICC member — to meet close ally President Donald Trump.

ICC slams Hungary for defying warrant

The Associated Press reports that the ICC on Wednesday (Apr 2) criticised Hungary for its decision to defy Netanyahu's arrest warrant. Fadi El Abdallah, the Hague-based court’s spokesperson, said that it was not for parties to the ICC "to unilaterally determine the soundness of the Court’s legal decisions".

In an email to the news agency, El Abdallah said that member states have an obligation to enforce the court's decisions and that if they disagree with any rulings, they may consult with the ICC.

"Any dispute concerning the judicial functions of the Court shall be settled by the decision of the Court," El Abdallah said.

(With inputs from agencies)