Morning news brief: Trump impeachment, coronavirus vaccination in Europe & more

US Democrats are preparing to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump after the violence at Capitol Hill last week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will move a resolution to impeach the current US president.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to surge in Europe, several governments including France, Germany and Spain have ramped up their vaccination drive in a bit to contain the virus amid growing criticism over the slow pace of inoculation.

In North Korea, Kim Jong-Un has assumed the title of "general secretary" a title held by his late father in a move widely seen to bolster his authority. The KCNA news agency said that the move received "stormy applause" during the congress on Sunday.

Click on headlines to read more

US House Democrats plan vote on Monday for removing Trump over Capitol riots

Five people had died in the rampage through the seat of government by Trump's backers after a fiery speech denouncing the November 3 election results by the Republican president.

Europe ramps up vaccination drive amid surge in cases



Britain has been vaccinating 200,000 people per day as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that "the coming weeks will be the hardest phase of the pandemic".

In move to bolster authority, Kim Jong-Un assumes late father's title

North Korea's state media said that the Workers' Party had adopted a resolution to elect its leader Kim Jong-Un as "general secretary"

Watch:

Josef Stalin themed Moscow Doner shop faces backlash

Watch: