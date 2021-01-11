Europe ramps up vaccination drive amid surge in cases

European nations have been racing against the clock to vaccinate people amid a surge in coronavirus cases as UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said every citizen will be vaccinated by autumn.

Britain has been vaccinating 200,000 people per day as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that "the coming weeks will be the hardest phase of the pandemic".

Germany has recorded over 40,000 deaths in the past one year even as vaccination campaign is now in full swing. At least half a million people in Germany have already been vaccinated.

January 11 marks the first fatality due to the virus reported by China in 2020.

French health minister Olivier Veran said that the Moderna vaccine will arrive on Monday after criticism over the slow pace of vaccination.

The French health minister said more than 50,000 doses of the vaccine will be available from this week as authorities assured that at least 100,000 people would have been vaccinated by this weekend.

In the UK, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccination.

The virus which was first reported on December 31, 2019, by China to the World Health Organization(WHO), the virus has led to over 1.9 million deaths with over 90 million infected cases worldwide.

United Kingdom is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 3 million cases and more than 81,000 fatalities, with Italy reporting over 78,000 deaths and France reporting 67,800 deaths.

Spain which was one of the hardest-hit countries in the March-June period last year has recorded over 51,000 deaths as European nations look to ramp up their vaccination programme.