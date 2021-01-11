US House Democrats plan vote on Monday for removing Trump over Capitol riots

US House of Representatives Democrats have planned a vote on Monday to urge Vice-President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters stormed the Capitol a few days back, before attempting to impeach him again.

Five people died in the rampage through the seat of government by Trumps backers after a fiery speech denouncing the November 3 election results by the Republican president. Officials have hence opened at least 25 domestic terrorism investigations into Wednesdays assault on the US Capitol.

The plan, spelled out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to members on Sunday evening, came as Washington struggles to decide what to do about Trump in the 10 days before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

Trump, who has time and again and without evidence challenged the validity of Biden's election victory, praised and egged on supporters before they laid siege to the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden.

Lawmakers were then forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by Trump supporters -- wearing hats with his slogan and waving flags with his name -- who overwhelmed the security forces.

The five dead included one Capitol Police officer beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds. Another police officer involved in the buildings defence died while off duty in the days following the attack.

In her letter, Pelosi said leaders of the Democratic-led House would attempt on Monday to pass a resolution calling on Pence to activate the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to declare Trump incapable of fulfilling the duties of his office.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi said in the letter.

"As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she wrote.

If Pence does not respond, Democrats would proceed with impeaching the president for a historic second time.

After the violence, which followed months of posts by Trump and his supporters attacking the US election process, Twitter permanently suspended Trump, who relied on it as one of his most direct ways to communicate with backers.

The White House said Trump planned to leave Washington to visit Texas on Tuesday.

Biden has said he will leave the impeachment question to Congress. He did say Congress must be able to hit the ground running once he takes office, when he will focus on the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery.

