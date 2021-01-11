In move to bolster authority, North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un assumes late father's title

North Korea's state media said that the Workers' Party had adopted a resolution to elect its leader Kim Jong-Un as "general secretary" a title held by his late father in a move widely seen to bolster his authority.

Watch:

The KCNA news agency said that the move received "stormy applause" during the congress on Sunday. The news agency said the new position was "head of the revolution and centre of guidance and unity."

In 2012, the country had named Kim Jong Il "eternal general secretary" and Kim as the "the first secretary". The country's congress had met last in 2016.

During the congress meet, Kim had called the US "our biggest enemy" while asserting that the country was the "main obstacle to our innovated development" even as the new administration headed under president-elect Joe Biden seeks to take office in the United States on January 20.

"No matter who is in power in the US, the true nature of the US and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change," Kim said.

Kim said it his regime has issued "repeated warnings" to South Korea stop imports of latest military hardware and joint military exercises with the US.

"The South Korean authorities are giving an impression that they are concerned about the improvement of the North-South relations by raising such inessential issues as anti-epidemic and humanitarian cooperation and individual tourism," he said, adding,"They are going against the implementation of the North-South agreement on the guarantee of peace and military stability in the Korean peninsula."

Kim assured that North Korea would not "misuse" its nuclear weapons, however, he added that the country would continue to expand preemptive" and "retaliatory" strike and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), spy satellites, hypersonic missiles and drones.