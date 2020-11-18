Morning news brief: Trump fires Christopher Krebs, Biden holds talks with Modi and more

The US President Donald Trump has fired the Director of the US Department of Homeland Security Christopher Krebs after he had disputed Trump's claims of electoral fraud and has claimed that the recently-held US election 2020 were not manipulated. While Trump was firing the top official, his aides in the state of Nevada have asked the court to 'halt' President-elect Joe Biden's win or declare Trump as the winner. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with the President-elect Joe Biden about COVID-19 response, Indo-pacific talks and more, and also congratulated the Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, who has Indian roots. While the US is busy in electing a president, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to achieve the aim of 'green Earth'.

President Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

The US Department of Homeland Security director Christopher Krebs, who had spearheaded a campaign to counter rumours about voter fraud in 2020 elections, has been fired by President Trump on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030

The decision has come as a part of a 10-point plan for a "green industrial revolution", which will be unveiled by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, November 18.

Modi-Biden speak; discuss cooperation on COVID, Indo-pacific

Indian PM also conveyed congratulations for VP-elect Kamala Harris to Biden saying her, "success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community."

Gravitas: Ethiopia Tigray conflict

Thailand: 41 people left injured in violent Bangkok protests