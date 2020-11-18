President Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims 

The US Department of Homeland Security director Christopher Krebs, who had spearheaded a campaign to counter rumours about voter fraud in 2020 elections, has been fired by President Trump on Tuesday.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," Trump wrote in a tweet.

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

The tweets, from Trump's verified Twitter account, were flagged by the social media platform for promoting misinformation.

Joe Biden has been elected the next president of the United States, with a wide lead in both the Electoral College and in the popular vote. President Trump has refused to concede, uttering allegations of election fraud.

(With inputs from agencies)