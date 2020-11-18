UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ban petrol and diesel cars from 2030

In order to contribute to the aim of a green Earth, the United Kingdom has decided to impose a ban on the sales of on diesel and petrol cars from the year 2030.

The decision has come as a part of a 10-point plan for a "green industrial revolution", which will be unveiled by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, November 18.

Also read| Boris Johnson says devolving powers to Scotland was 'a disaster'; faces criticism

Boris Johnson has earmarked £12 billion (13.4 billion euros, $15.9 billion) for the laid-out plans with the aim of making the country carbon neutral by the year 2050. The Johnson administration is also hoping to generate nearly 250,000 jobs through the same plan, which includes quadrupling offshore wind power within a decade while scaling up hydrogen production capacity for industry, transport, power and homes.

The UK will also be investing in zero-emission public transport, research for zero-emission planes and ships and researchers will also be provided resources for researching on how to make cycling and walking more accessible and attractive.

"My 10-point plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050," Johnson said in a statement ahead of publishing the full blueprint.

Also read| UK PM Boris Johnson tells ministers that Brexit deal with EU remains uncertain

"Our green industrial revolution will be powered by the wind turbines of Scotland and the North East, propelled by the electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales."

Further, an amount of £525 million will also be spent on developing large and small-scale nuclear plants and new advanced modular reactors — a move which is being debated by environmentalists.

Johnson aims to make the UK a world leader in the carbon capture technology and the City of London a "global centre of green finance".

For now, the government is planning to invest £1.3 billion on installing various chargepoints for the electric vehicles in homes and streets, and will also initiate grants worth £582 million to motivate them to buy zero/ultra-low emission vehicles.

The details of the plan will be revealed soon by Boris Johnson.