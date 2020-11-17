UK PM Boris Johnson tells ministers that Brexit deal with EU remains uncertain

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned his top minister that the envisioned trade agreement with the European Union remained uncertain. He, however added that Britain would thrive with or without a deal.

Only six weeks are left for the transitional arrangement between the UK and EU to expire. Currently, both the sides are urging each other to change their positions to enable a deal which would govern $1 trillion in annual trade.

Even though both sides say progress has been made, but it ins unclear what trade offs have been made in the last round of talks.

Even now, both the sides disagree on fair competition and fisheries.

During a cabinet meeting, Johnson said his position remains unchanged, that he wanted a deal but not at “the cost of our core principles around sovereignty and control over our laws, borders, money and our fish”, according to his spokesperson.

“We are working hard to find solutions which fully respect UK sovereignty, but it is far from certain that an agreement will prove possible and time is now very short”, the spokesperson added.

Johnson also claims that Britain will prosper even if they are unable to strike a deal.

In a “no deal” scenario, supply chains across Europe wold be disrupted. This will impact intensely as the region is suffering economic crises due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.