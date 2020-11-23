Morning news brief: Trump disowns Sidney Powell, Joshua Wong to plead guilty and more

The outgoing President Donald Trump is in headlines again as his campaign has disavowed attorney Sidney Powell, who as part of its post-election legal team has pushed some of the most extreme conspiracy theories around the vote. His Democratic opponent Joe Biden is also not out of waters completely as one of China’s top political scientists, Zheng Yongnian has said that China must drop its illusion that its relations with the United States will automatically improve under President-elect Joe Biden's administration. Meanwhile, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong is set to plead guilty in the trial today where he is being prosecuted for participating in protests against China last year.

Trump campaign cuts ties with lawyer Sidney Powell who made voter fraud claims

'She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity,' Giuliani and Ellis said in their statement.

Joshua Wong ready to plead guilty and face jail; trial to take place today

He was arrested a few weeks ago for 'participating in an unauthorised assembly on Oct 5 last year'. He will now be facing a trial on Monday.

Joe Biden is a very weak President, could start wars: China’s top political scientist

Zheng, a Chinese government advisor has said that Beijing should be prepared for a tough stance from Washington.

People in Mexico get free rapid covid-19 tests

Thailand: Frustration in students over lack of gender equality