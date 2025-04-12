A Pennsylvania man who posted online threats under the alias 'Mr Satan' has been charged with threatening to assassinate US President Donald Trump and other government officials, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday (Apr 11).

Donald Trump's iconic 'fight! fight! fight!' photo, clicked after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last year has been immortalised as a portrait.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, helped Team India take a significant stride towards their quest for the playoff spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, guiding them to a 2-1 win against Chinese Taipei.

Trump assassination attempt: Man identified as 'Mr Satan' charged with threatening to assassinate US president

Trump in, Obama out: Donald Trump's 'fight! fight! fight!' portrait replaces Barack Obama's in White House

Donald Trump undergoes both cardio and cognitive tests at first annual medical checkup: 'In very good shape'

United States President Donald Trump said late Friday (Appr 11) that he felt "in very good shape" after his first annual medical checkup since returning to the presidency. He said that he "got every answer right".

Billie Jean King Cup: Vaidehi and Shrivalli shine as India downs Chinese Taipei

WATCH | Turkey accuses Israel of seeking to 'dynamite' Syria 'revolution'