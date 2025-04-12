Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, helped Team India take a significant stride towards their quest for the playoff spot at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, guiding them to a 2-1 win against Chinese Taipei. This was the hosts’ third consecutive win, helping them climb to the second spot on the points table in this prestigious tournament.

Advertisment

It was another successful outing for Vaidehi Chaudhari, who bagged her second win in as many matches, this time against Fang An Lin. Ranked 351 in singles, the Indian star dominated proceedings in the first set before her opponent forced a deciding set. However, Vaidehi responded in style, eventually sealing a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2 hours and 9 minutes, giving India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Also Read: The Masters 2025: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler three back after tough day at Augusta

In match two, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty maintained her perfect record in the tournament, registering her fourth consecutive win in a hard-fought battle against Joanna Garland, ranked 207. One of India’s most promising stars, ranked 304, Shrivalli dominated proceedings in the first set and eventually wrapped up the contest with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in 2 hours and 38 minutes, ensuring that the hosts secure the tie against Chinese Taipei.

Advertisment

In the final match of the day, Chinese Taipei’s doubles pairing of Yi Tsen Cho and Fang-Hsein Wu pipped the Indian pairing of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare. After surrendering the first set, the experienced Indian pair fought back to win the second set. Unfortunately, the hosts couldn’t complete the clean sweep in the super tie break, eventually falling short by a scoreline of 2-6, 6-4, 6-10, in an hour and 31 minutes.

The Indian team will look to confirm their qualification spot with a win against Korea Republic, in their final match of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group 1, later on Saturday, April 12.

Other results:

Advertisment

New Zealand 2-1 Thailand: Monique Barry (NZL) beat Patcharin Cheapchandej (THA): 7-5, 6-2, Lulu Sun (NZL) beat Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, Peangtarn Plipuech and Thasaporn Naklo (THA) beat Renne Zhang and Sasha Situe (NZL): 6-3, 6-3, Korea Republic 3-0 Hong Kong, China: Sohyun Park (KOR) beat Ho Ching Wu (HKG): 6-1, 6-1, Dayeon Park (KOR) beat Hong Yi Cody Wong (HKG): 6-3, 7-5, Dabin Kim and Sohyun Park (KOR) beat Eudice Chong and Man Ying Maggie Ng (HKG): 6-4, 6-1.